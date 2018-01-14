Fresh look for town’s museum for new year

Sleaford Museum reopens this month after an end-of-year refurbishment.

The volunteer-staffed museum, based on Southgate, reopens on Monday, January 15, after the team stripped the walls, shelves and displays for deep cleaning and repainting.

“It is a new look for 2018,” said vice-chairman Jan Spooner.

Now in its fourth year it has welcomed nearly 8,000 visitors who have enjoyed the stories of Sleaford’s history.

Mrs Spooner said: “It is all going very well and we have plans through to 2019. It has been helpful to have local sponsors, such as Cope Seeds, who backed our last display about Sharpes Seeds. We are doing well financially thanks to members who go out to do talks to clubs and societies.”

Talks held mainly in St Denys’ Church Hall are planned this year on Sleaford Castle, Mareham Pastures, The Workhouse, Quarrington Church and “Liars” - dates and times to be announced.

There will be displays of artefacts by the Old Sleaford Heritage Group from their dig at Old Place which have never been on public display, finds from the local detectorist group, the story of the Workhouse, and a tribute to the RAF in its centenary year with help from RAF Cranwell.

Outreach officer Mark Bamford has seen great success with the free educational visits and workshops.

The free-to-enter museum is open Monday, Wednesday and Saturday between 10am and 3pm. Go to www.sleafordmuseum.org.uk for more information and contact details.