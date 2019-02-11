Full of love for town’s Valentine’s Market

Sleaford’s first Valentine’s Market has been hailed a huge success by organisers.

The event was arranged by a team led by the Town Council involved with revitalising Sleaford’s market days and attracting footfall to the town and a spokesman said they are thrilled with how well it went.

Valentines Craft Market at Sleaford Town Hall. L-R Sarah Clay with her stall Indigo Blooms, with helper Kay Benney. EMN-190402-143426001

Although it was held in the Town Hall rather than outdoors due to the delicate crafts on sale, visitors could easily stroll across the the town’s Market Place where the Farmer’s Market was also busy.

The spokesman said: “We have lots of people wanting to book on for future events and I had a waiting list for this particular event as uptake on the tables was so fast.

“The owls outside the Town Hall were a big hit, everyone loved them.

“The converted drinks horsebox was very eye catching and a great attraction to also have outside the Town Hall.

Valentines Craft Market at Sleaford Town Hall. L-R Abbey Doncaster 15 and Hannah Speight 14 with their crafts. EMN-190402-143415001

“We had a lot of lovely comments on the Town Hall facilities, how it was decorated and laid out.

“We had the Winchelsea School Choir sing a couple of songs inside the Town Hall, who were brilliant and we also had Keith Collishaw, a local musician, playing music outside.”

Valentines Craft Market at Sleaford Town Hall. Sam Markham with her Usborne Books stall. EMN-190402-143438001

Valentines Craft Market at Sleaford Town Hall. Andrew Laws of Andy's Products Ligneus. EMN-190402-143452001

Valentines Craft Market at Sleaford Town Hall. Cheryl Baxter with her embroidered art. EMN-190402-143504001