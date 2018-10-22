‘GROW’ your skill set with courses in Heckington

Heritage Lincolnshire has announced this year’s offering of its popular GROW courses - three of which take place in Heckington.

A spokesman for Heritage Lincolnshire said: “GROW courses are a great mix of practical learning of an interesting new skill to more classroom based courses which cover an introduction to the rich heritage of the county; learn how to ‘read’ a church for example, or ‘explore’ how to use the landscape to understand the history it hides. Some courses are free of charge and all have concessions available.”

Some of the courses now open for booking are:

l Making Heritage your Business, to be held at the The Old School, Heckington, on Tuesday, November 6 and 13, 10am-4pm

l Landscape Archaeology: techniques and practice to be held at The Old School, Heckington, on Thursday, November 1, 8, 15, 9am – 1pm and 9am-5pm

l Promoting Heritage in a Digital World to be held at The Old School, Heckington, on Tuesday, March 5 and 12, 2019, 10am - 4pm.

Visit www.heritagelincolnshire.org/adults