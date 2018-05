Staff at Sleaford Library are inviting youngsters to a stories and craft event next week.

The free event during the half-term will see children listen to fun stories and then enjoy some Mandala inspired crafting.

It will take place on Tuesday, May 29, from 2pm to 3.30pm at the Market Place venue.

Spaces are limited so staff have advised booking in advance.

Pop in to Sleaford Library to book your child a space at this fun and creative event.