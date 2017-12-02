Hall to benefit from festive event

Digby Memorial Hall held its annual Christmas Market on Saturday and organisers are hailing it a success, despite the chilly weather.

There were a range of stalls selling cakes, homemade produce, mulled wine, as well as crafts and games.

Christmas Market at Digby Memorial Hall. Alan and Alyson Baker-Barks with homemade jams chutneys and marmalades. EMN-171127-121513001

There was also music by Digby CE Primary School and the Silver Sounds brass band.

Noggy Weston, from the Memorial hall, said: “We raised £853 which will all be ploughed back into improvements on the village hall.

“We are so lucky in this village to have people who give up their time to help on the day, and who are constantly baking wonderful cakes to support our events, we couldn’t do it without them, and of course, not forgetting those that support us by attending on the day.”