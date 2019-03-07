Have your youngsters been joining in World Book Day? Send us your photos!

Parents will have been packing their children off to school this morning in costume for the traditional World Book Day.

Children were no exception at Ruskington's Winchelsea School as they were among those who donned all manner of outfits of favourite book characters to celebrate the literary awareness day, along with pupils joining in fun activities at primary and secondary schools around Sleaford.

Headteacher Helen Duckett said: "The staff are dressed up too and we are doing activities all day which are book themed.

"We even have book themed school dinners today!"

Send us your World Book Day photos from today's events locally, whether you are a proud parent or a local school. Email: andy.hubbert@jpimedia.co.uk or send via our Facebook page. www.facebook.com/thesleafordstandard