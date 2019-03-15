Heckington historical charity to host coffee event to fund new survey project

A Heckington-based charity is looking for volunteers to help with a county-wide historical project.

Heritage Lincolnshire’s Layers of History project is helping volunteers discover more about the county’s historic landscapes, thanks to National Lottery players.

Over the last two years, more than 100 training workshops, activities and events have been held for people interested in learning about the archaeological techniques used to reveal the history buried beneath our feet.

So far 200 volunteers have researched Revesby (including being involved in a geophysics survey of Revesby’s Cistercian abbey site), Freiston Shore, South Ormsby Estate, Hackthorn and Hainton.

The charity is now setting its sights on Harlaxton, Aslackby and the Lincolnshire Limewoods.

A Layers of History coffee morning will be held at Harlaxton Village Hall, in Church Street on Tuesday, April 9, at 10.30am.

Guests can meet the team and find out about getting involved in Layers of History activities in the Harlaxton area.

To find out more call 01529 461499.