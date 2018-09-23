Heritage open days are a big attraction

Historic landmarks dotted around Sleaford and district threw open their doors for the annual Heritage Open Days events, spread across two weekends.

They were among 170 events across the county, which not only included regular heritage attractions, but also rarely seen properties revealing their secret histories, children’s trails, music, temporary exhibitions and expert-led guided walks.

This year the theme was Picturing the Past, celebrating Lincolnshire’s rich heritage through art, photography and design.

This included specially commissioned works on temporary display at Cogglesford Watermill in Sleaford by Mark Steadman, along with the products of community art workshops led by ceramic artist Kate McBride making popmanders, printing historic postcards with William Lee and moulding glass with Liz Pearson. This was accompanied by a wood carving drop in session at the mill with local craftsman Peter Tree from Rauceby.

Marian Sander from ArtsNK which has led the art project said it was designed to increase public engagement with the heritage events. This included offering sessions with groups for people with special needs.

Sleaford Museum launched its new exhibition on Sleaford Union Workhouse, looking at the positives as well as the negatives about the iconic building no longer standing and seeking the experiences of relatives who may have known people who stayed there.

St Denys’ Church put on a display of old photographs and prints as well as a prized tapestry it possesses.

At Sempringham Abbey Churchthere was something for all the family, with children invited to bring their teddy bear to have a go on the zip-wire, as well as bell-pringing, crafts, tours and displays.

