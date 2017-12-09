Hundreds enjoy festive market at Metheringham

Hundreds turned out to this year’s Metheringham Christmas Market - in what is being hailed as one of the best year’s yet for the event.

Around 600 people enjoyed the free festivities on offer throughout the village - which included 25 stalls, entertainment and a lantern parade.

“It was absolutely amazing, there was such a fantastic atmosphere,” said Linda Lacey, vice-chair of Metheringham Christmas market committee.

“We must have had in excess of 600 people this year - it was one of our best yet.”

The event began with a Christmas nativity in the church, attended by around 100 people. Everyone at the church was given a lit lantern for the parade which followed. Visitors also enjoyed the countdown to the lighting of the Christmas tree, carols being sung, children’s entertainers, and Santa arriving on his sleigh. Every child who visited Santa in his grotto was also given a free gift.

The event raised £800 for the Christmas market committee through the raffle and charitable donations.