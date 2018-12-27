Ideas for a new look for town’s gallery?

The history of art and artists in the Sleaford area could become a new feature within the town’s Carre Gallery if new proposals are agreed.

Christopher Hodgson, a trustee of the independent gallery based on Carre Street, which was set up for the promotion of local and Lincolnshire-based artwork, says there are a number of ideas being floated.

Mr Hodgson explained: “One of the main concerns is that the gallery is meant to promote appreciation of art in this part of the county and display artists’ work. We feel we should have an interpretation of the history of art in this area.”

One little-known, yet celebrated Sleaford artist was Charles Shannon (1863-1937) who became best known for his portraits, which can be found in several major European collections, including the National Portrait Gallery in London.

Shannon was the son of the Vicar of Quarrington, and was known for his engraving and classical and religious work, developing a technique in oil that gave a translucent quality to images. He is buried at Quarrington church.

Mr Hodgson said there is also currently a well respected art school at Kesteven and Sleaford High School, along with excellent photography courses at St George’s Academy.

“We are thinking of devoting a room to celebrate the history and heritage of artists of Sleaford. It has to be of a high quality and visible from the street, and must not interfere with the artists’ exhibited work.”

The history of the gallery premises, Carre Street and the Carre family could also feature, to put the pictures into context. He hoped the schools could come on board to help with research.

The matter still needs to be agreed by the gallery committee in January, with a view to implementing plans by March and it is hoped that the gallery will then link more closely with Navigation House, Sleaford Museum and the National Centre for Craft and Design.

Mr Hodgson said: “The aim is to make it more attractive to visitors and up our game on what we provide. We have notified all the volunteers, main exhibitors and friends of the gallery.”

The gallery is always looking for more volunteers of all ages to help with its running.