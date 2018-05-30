IN PICTURES: Colour run and fun day at Sleaford Rugby Club

An inclusive family day out has been successful in raising awareness and funding for families with children with additional needs.

The Family Funfest fully inclusive Daywas held on Sunday at Sleaford Rugby Club.

Jane Peck, from Rainbow Stars, organisers of the event said: “It was really, really well attended and we really enjoyed it.

“This year the committee was even able to get out there and enjoy it too, because we had so many helpers from various organisations.

“It was a really good day and I’m quite proud of my committee.

“The community really gets involved as well, we have so many businesses that came along and supported us by lending us equipment.

The event is held to raise promotion of inclusion of those with additional needs.

Held at the rugby club, it sees the venue split in two, with one side including noisy activities such as live music and the other with quieter activities.

This recognises the fact that some of those with additional needs find it harder to go to similar events because of the loud noises and the number of people there.

The event included a 3k Rainbow Colour Run, which saw families of all ages take part - right down to a five year old who was raising money after being inspired by their cousin who has autism.

There was also a dog show,, fun fair, sensory area and live music from acts including Ami-Kath Virden and Marc, IAMLockiexo, Rob Featony, The Retronauts, Type Forty and Glass Onion.

Lincolnshire’s strongest man displayed his muscles by lifting a car, while the Lincoln Army brought a tank to display on the field.

Notable mascots includedLightning McQueen, Peppa Pig and a Stormtrooper.

A raffle included a 55” television and a Playstation 4.

One of the big highlights, and a well-kept secret, was that the event featured onBBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Pirate Gold as the final clue.

Team Pearl of Amy Claridge and Claire Dunlop found their way there with just 37 seconds to spare after travelling to Halton Holegate, Spilsby, Friskney and Carrington.

Jane said: “That was a massive secret to keep!”

If you’re child has additional needs and is from the Sleaford area visit http://rainbowstarssleaford.co.uk/