Interesting talks at the museum for your diary

Sleaford Museum Trust has organised the following talks for the 2019 season.

l Tuesday, March 26 - Carre’s Grammar School: A Hidden History by Simon Pawley.

l Tuesday, May 28 - The Bass Maltings Fire 1976 by Jim Shortland, followed by the AGM.

l Tuesday, July 23 - Sweet Chariot: The Silk Willoughby Air Crash of June 1944 by Mark Bamford.

l Tuesday, September 24 - The Sleaford Lads in WW1 by John Dale.

Admission prices to the March, July and September talks are £1 for members and £3 for non-members. Admission to the May talk and AGM is by donation. There will be a raffle at each evening (tickets £1 per strip). Refreshments will also be served after the talk. All talks are held at St Denys’ Church Room, Sleaford, starting at 7.30pm.