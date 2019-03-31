Learn all about bees at the library

Children and families can learn all about honey bees at a fun afternoon of activities taking place at Sleaford Library next month.

The library, in Market Place, is hosting the event from 2-3.30pm on April 16. A library spokesman said: “Join us for a ‘hive’ of activity.” Free entry.

Crafty children who visit Sleaford Library next month can make their very own peg doll.

The sessions will be held on Monday, April 8, and Friday, April 11, 2-3.30pm.

The library has its own peg doll museum exhibition to inspire the children. Contact the library to book a place.