Legendary Christmas lights on Ruskington street are BACK thanks to community support

Hundreds of people are expected to turn out again for the annual Christmas light switch on at Elmtree Roadin Ruskington tonight (Saturday).

Traditionally, for years on December 1 the homes of Jacky Cooper and Val Midgley have been festooned with festive lights, inviting families to come and view and enjoy them for a donation to charity.

However it was feared this year may be different. Friend Amy Arch explained: "Sadly due to ill health, this year the original organisers will not be able to oversee the event so as a fellow member of the Ruskington community I have taken it into my hands to organise a slightly smaller event on the same day.

"However word has gotten around that the light switch on will not be happening but it is still going ahead thanks to the good deeds of locals.

"Despite the limit of lights (some lights are already up, so they will still be turned on at 6pm on December 1) we will have local children singing carols and 'Santa' will still be there handing gifts to the children attending."

So anyone wanting to go along and see the lights is welcome.

It will be on throughout December at the same location as ever, with donations going St Andrew's Children's Hospice and Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.