Lionesses boost schools’ books

Inspired by World Book Day - Sleaford and District Lioness Club has donated £40 each to 11 schools in the Sleaford area to buy new books for their pupils.

The Sleaford Lionesses are celebrating 40 years of Lionesses in the UK this year - so came up with the idea of the £40 donations for books.

Lioness Jackie Creedon said: “We decided to celebrate the UK Lionesses marking their 40th anniversary by doing something to help the schools for World Book Day. The Lionesses have been busy going around these 11 schools to make the donations and we’ve included little stickers for them to put in the books that say they were from the Sleaford Lionesses.”

William Alvey School head teacher Stephen Tapley said: “It was lovely to receive such a generous gift to spend on books. The Sleaford Lionesses know how important reading is in a primary school and how some schools have struggled financially to provide new reading books, vital if children are to stay inspired.”

He added: “I’m sure all the schools who received the donation will be equally grateful.”