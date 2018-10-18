Milestone year for art gallery

An exhibition of the late Windham Hime’s work will help celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Carre Gallery, in Sleaford.

Carre Gallery - Ten Years will be on display at the Carre Street venue until Saturday, October 27.

A spokesman from the gallery explained just how important a role Mr Hime, and his widow Margaret Hime, had played in the opening of the Carre Gallery.

They said: “Carre Gallery came about as a result of a conversation I had in 2008 with Windham about the lack of any local gallery for artists to display their work.

“With the help of others we set up a small charity, The Sleaford Gallery Arts Trust, to open and operate Carre Gallery.

“Windham and his wife Margaret were the driving force behind the project - it would not have happened without their enthusiasm, hard work and commitment.”

Mrs Hime added: “The most important work for Windham for the last two of years of his life was as director of the Sleaford Gallery Arts Trust and the running of the Carre Gallery for Lincolnshire artists who live and work in the county.

“Windham’s aim was to promote an interest in art and art appreciation for a wider audience, from children to adults.

“He would be pleased to see that Carre Gallery is continuing to promote Lincolnshire artists.

“I congratulate the trust and all the volunteers who give their time, and the artists, who display their work, for reaching your 10th anniversary.”