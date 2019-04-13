Mill attractions help you discover county

North Kesteven’s top heritage visitors attractions took part in this year’s Discover Lincolnshire weekend.

Cogglesford Watermill, in Sleaford teamed up with the Lincoln Longwools Association to feature one of county’s most recognisable breeds. There were young lambs and full grown rams on show as well as demnostrations on spinning and dyeing their wool. Indoors you could try one Lincolnshire delicacy plum bread.

Georgia Ratcliffe showing Tudor dyeing methods EMN-190804-134900001

Heckington Windmill offered free guided tours and delicious treats in the Bake House, while Sleaford Museum and Navigation House in town had special activities too, as did Cranwell Aviation Heritage Centre.

Jim Bailey Mill Manager with the Hurst Frame mill making Wholemeal flour EMN-190804-134802001

Colin Ellerby with a Lincoln Long wool from the Pellcan Flock EMN-190804-135015001

Debbie Scott Heritage asstiant with Pocklington Plum bread EMN-190804-134826001