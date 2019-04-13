Mill attractions help you discover county

North Kesteven’s top heritage visitors attractions took part in this year’s Discover Lincolnshire weekend.
Cogglesford Watermill, in Sleaford teamed up with the Lincoln Longwools Association to feature one of county’s most recognisable breeds. There were young lambs and full grown rams on show as well as demnostrations on spinning and dyeing their wool. Indoors you could try one Lincolnshire delicacy plum bread.
Heckington Windmill offered free guided tours and delicious treats in the Bake House, while Sleaford Museum and Navigation House in town had special activities too, as did Cranwell Aviation Heritage Centre.