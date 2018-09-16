Mosaic art bench is unveiled at riverside

Families and art lovers were invited to join in a picnic and afternoon of entertainment on Eastgate Green by the riverside in Sleaford on Sunday to celebrate the unveiling of a newly completed mosaic bench.

The freshly completed project to install a bench smothered in mosaics by local artists was revealed by the Mayor of Sleaford, Coun Grenville Jackson.

Launch of finished sculptural bench on Eastgate Green. EMN-181009-102355001

MosArt - a group of local mosaic artists supported by artsNK, the Co-operative Group Community Fund and Sleaford Town Council have created this functional sculpture and public art work behind the National Centre for Craft and Design.

The four-year project had originally been planned for The Nettles arts area, but it was vandalised before completion and the Town Council agreed to provide and prepare a new, safer location on Eastgate Green.

The mosaic designs reflect surrounding riverside wildlife and it is shaped like a sycamore key.

The bench was officially presented to the Town Council and the crowd was treated to entertainment by Kesteven Morris Dancers. There were also activities for young and old with a Make a Mini Mosaic activity and I-Spy Mosaic Bench Quiz.

People were encouraged to bring a picnic and toast the occasion.

Ladey Adey, chairman of MosArt said: “Mosaics are a passion for us and this new artwork can be of practical use. It also builds up the collection of public mosaics around the town including mosaics in the footpaths by acclaimed mosaic artist, Alan Potter and the Pebble Mosaic on Rauceby Banks which the MosArt Group created last year as a joint project with Sleaford in Bloom.”