Museum seeks expert help for Guinea Pig Club exhibit

A museum near Sleaford is seeking a plastic surgery expert to aid in the development of a new exhibition opening at the venue next year.

Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum is seeking a health professional in the field of plastic surgery to voluntarily help and advise on an exhibition opening in Summer 2019 focussing on the Guinea Pig Club, a group of mostly RAF crew who survived fiery crashes and underwent experimental reconstructive plastic surgery.

The museum intends to expand the story of No.4 RAF Hospital Rauceby which became a crash and burns unit under control of nearby RAF Cranwell. During its time as a burns unit plastic surgeon Archibald McIndoe worked at the facility, along with other members of the Guinea Pig Club.

The museum hopes to work with East Grinstead Museum to loan exhibits from the McIndoe Collection.

For more information call 01529 488490 or email cranwellaviation@n-kesteven.gov.uk.