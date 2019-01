Take a journey into space at The Collection to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landings.

The Lincoln museum will host a mobile planetarium on February 9 and 10.

Suitable for adults and children over five years old, presentations last around 30 minutes and will take place every 40 minutes between 10am and 3pm.

Tickets cost £7.50 for adults, £6.50 for concessions and £5.50 for children.

Book online at www.thecollectionmuseum.com or call 01522 782040.