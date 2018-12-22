New exhibition at town gallery

The concept of textiles will be explored in a variety of ways thanks to a new exhibition at the National Centre for Craft and Design (NCCD) in Sleaford.

Ctrl/Shift: New Directions in Textile Art will be at the Navigation Wharf venue from Saturday, February 2, to Monday, April 29, 2019.

It will be made up of more than 30 pieces of work produced by 25 artists.

An NCCD spokesman said: “The exhibition juxtaposes traditional textile and fibre techniques - hand and machine embroidery, felting, printing, collage and basketry alongside the latest technology informing practice, such as digital print and laser cutting.

“Other works are mixed media in approach, incorporating hair, cosmetics, scrap metal and dolls’ house furniture, ceramics, metal, stone, wood, plastic and Perspex.

“Overall, there is a call to view textile art as much more than careful stitching on fine fabrics.”

• Ctrl/Shift: New Directions in Textile Art is an exhibition from The 62 Group of Textile Artists. It is produced in partnership with Midlands Art Centre Birmingham and independent curator Liz Cooper.

To find out more about this and other exhibitions coming to the NCCD, visit www.nccd.org.uk