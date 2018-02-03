New exhibition in Sleaford reveals the history of upholstery and latest techniques

Enjoy a journey through the history of upholstery in the UK by visiting the latest exhibition at the National Centre for Craft and Design (NCCD) in Sleaford.

Second Sitters present Upholstery: Evolution to Revolution, at the NCCD, in Navigation Wharf, until Sunday, April 15.

A spokesman from the NCCD said: The show maps the changes within upholstery since it was formalised as a ‘trade’ almost 700 years ago and includes techniques, materials and upholsterers stories.

Works in the exhibition include furniture, photography and film.

Featured upholsters include Jude Dennis, Hannah Stanton, Polly Granville, Miss Pokeno, Electra Read-Dagg, Mick Sheridan and Guerilla Upholsterer to name a few.

Workshops and sessions will be taking place at the NCCD alongside the latest exhibition.

These include a half-term family workshop, drawing classes, a footstool upholstery masterclass, chair caning and much more for visitors and art lovers to enjoy.

For more information, or to book your place at a workshop visit www.nccd.org.uk or call 01529 308710.

The exhibition is supported using public funding by the National Lottery, through Arts Council England.