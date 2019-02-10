New pop-up stand to sell your creations at Navigation House in Sleaford

Creative types who produce their own hand-made goods now have a new opportunity to showcase and sell them.

North Kesteven District Council (NKDC) is looking for people who could make use of its new ‘Pop Up NK’ stand in Navigation House, Sleaford.

Following on from the successful Pop Up Shop trials at Navigation Yard, the authority is launching a Pop Up stand for those who make items for sale locally. NKDC says this is ‘the ideal solution for producers that might not necessarily be able to fill a shop unit on their own’.

The only criteria to be eligible to apply is that products must be handmade and makers need to be local to Sleaford and within the NK area.

Coun Richard Wright, Leader of NKDC, said: “We know there are many people making high quality items but haven’t got space to sell them.

“Navigation House, in the heart of Sleaford town centre, is a great location and attracts so many visitors, making it the perfect place to promote some of the goods being made in the area.

“This is a great initiative and reiterates that the Council is here to support all kinds of businesses; from the biggest to the smallest, we want to see them all flourish and reach their full potential.”

Anyone who would like to register their interest in the Pop Up NK stand at Navigation House can fill in the form at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/popup or alternatively, contact the Council’s Economic Development Team by calling 01529 308177.