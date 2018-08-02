New pottery club for the town is set to launch

Creative types and those who are ‘potty’ about pottery may be pleased to know a new pottery club in Sleaford is set to launch next Wednesday, August 8.

The club is suitable for beginners as well as more experienced ceramic enthusiasts.

Participants can learn a range of hand-crafted ceramic techniques and design their own pottery pieces to take home.

Sessions will take place fortnightly from 1.30pm to 3.30pm at Unit 9, Navigation Yard, Sleaford (just outside the National Centre for Craft and Design.

Each session costs £5 and £3.50 for concessions per participant

To book a place, email mar ion.sander@lincsinspire.com