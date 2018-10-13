Next exhibition at town gallery

An exhibition which explores the medium of glass is coming to the National Centre for Craft and Design (NCCD) in Sleaford.

Presented in partnership with National Museum of Scotland, Art of Glass will showcase 15 leading and emerging glass artists from Saturday, October 20, to Saturday, January 19.

Works presented in the exhibition use glass in a wide variety of ways and there is great diversity in the presentation, from neon to stained glass.

The scale of the gallery space at the NCCD has provided opportunities to expand the Art of Glass showcase and present pieces not previously seen at the National Museum of Scotland.

Previously unseen works by Erin Dickenson and the renowned English sculptor Emma Woffenden, Rhian Hâf, Helen Maurer and Richard Wheater will all feature.

Other artists will include Heike Brachlow, Matt Duran and Harry Morgan.

Clare Edwards, director at the NCCD, said: “Art of Glass is a chance to re-evaluate our understanding of the role of glass as an artistic medium.

“It is fascinating to see the inspirations and techniques employed by some of the UK’s most talented contemporary glass artists, who are taking the art form forward through innovation in concept and execution.”