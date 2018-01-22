No need for bathtime at Rubber Ducky Day

Families joined in a quacking afternoon of fun at an historic Sleaford visitor attraction.

Staff at Navigation House, off Carre Street in Sleaford, invited people to celebrate National Rubber Ducky Day on Saturday.

National Rubber Ducky Day event at Navigation House, Sleaford. Amanda Jay with her daughter Charlotte Jay 5 of Sleaford. EMN-180115-093855001

Children could meet Dora the Duck, Navigation House’s well-loved mascot and staff said they had a really good day with youngsters and parents having a go at making Rubber Ducky Wands, filling in colouring sheets, and following a children’s trail around the old building which tells the story of Sleaford’s links with the River Slea and how in the past it was used for transport, enabling the town’s agricultural trade to develop.

The visitors were even shown how to make their own ‘Hook a Duck’ game during the free-to-enter activity afternoon.

The next special event at the venue will be Discover Lincolnshire Weekend with food tasting on March 24-25, but before that Cogglesford Mill will celebrate Real Bread Week on February 25 with baker Linda Hewitt presenting bread making demonstrations and allowing visitors to take home samples.

National Rubber Ducky Day event at Navigation House, Sleaford. Madison Norman 5 of Sleaford. EMN-180115-093844001