Nostalgia 1994 - Over 200 children join in dance show

Young dancers from across North Kesteven who had been learning new skills at sessions held in Sleaford were ready to tread the boards in a new production at a specially created venue in the town back in March 1994.

The show had the curious title of Cupid’s Toe and Devil’s Heel and organisers were grateful for local organisations, including RAF Waddington and Turnbull’s builders merchants, as well as wall hangings created by Coteland’s school of Ruskington. Other stages were lit by photographic images created by photography worker Beth Davison and local young people.

More than 200 young people were taking part, being bussed in by NKDC. Can anyone remember what the venue was?