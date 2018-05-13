Open air cinema date rescheduled for Sleaford - now two screenings in town

Sleaford Town Council has rescheduled its ‘Cinema in the Park’.

The date is now September 29 to avoid clashes with the cricket club’s open air screening and other events on the recreation ground.

The film screened on Boston Road Recreation Ground will be the singalong version of ‘The Greatest Showman’ starring Hugh Jackman which is already generating a lot of interest with people booking tickets already.

Entry is from 7pm, for 7.45pm start.

Tickets from the Town Council offices, or on the evening, £10 each; £25 for family ticket. Under fours free. Details: 01529 303456.

○ Sleaford Cricket Club will be holding its Outdoor Cinema event on Friday August 31.

It will mark the 40th anniversary of Grease the movie starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton John.

Bring the family down for a fun night full of dancing, singing and laughter.

There is free parking on site, with a bar and food available.

Doors open at 6.30pm.

Tickets are £10 - non-refundable - available from sleafordcricketcinema@gmail.com or www.sleafordcc.co.uk