Paws for a Cause at Belton House event

‘An all things dogs’ fundraising day will be held at Belton House this weekend to help save Belton’s boathouse.

On Saturday, September 15, visitors are invited to bring along their four-legged friend to enjoy dog-friendly activities throughout the day.

These include a sponsored walk around the lakes, heelwork to music, an agility course and a fun dog show.

It is £1 to enter each class in the dog show, with prizes for the winner.

The dog show culminates with a best in show prize for the dog the judges most would like to take home.

The sponsored walk around the boating lakes in the grounds of Belton House will also take place on the day. A minimum of £5 sponsorship is required to take part.

Paws for a Cause coincides with this year’s Heritage Open Day’s Festival.

Ian Cooper, general manager at Belton House, said “Not only is it free to visit Belton House on September 15, but it’s a great way to help save Belton’s boathouse whilst having a great family day out.”

To sign up for the sponsored dog walk, call 01793 817443 or email giving@nationaltrust.org.uk