Top competitors in Sleaford and District Civic Trust’s 2018 photography competition have been awarded.

The theme for this year has been ‘On the Trail’, promoting items seen on the town’s Heritage Trail and ‘When in Sleaford’ Trail.

Pictured from left - Martha Davies, winner of the junior section with “The Guards at Lollycocks Pond”; Michael Hardy, winner of the Over-18 section with “Zebra Crossing by the Slea”; Karina Budd, winner of the Under-18 section with “Meander”. Photo: Martin Cameron.