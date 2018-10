Villagers got into the spirit of the season and picked up some early Christmas presents at an autumnal craft and gift fair in Heckington.

Craftspeople, artists and bakers from across Lincolnshire showed off their creations at the event - with visitors browsing a variety of stalls offering everything from hand-made jewellery and pottery to cakes and sweets.

Autumn craft and gift fair at Heckington Village Hall. Peter Rollings of Boston with his photographs. EMN-181015-134854001

The free fair was held at the village hall and organised by SP Events.

Autumn craft and gift fair at Heckington Village Hall. L-R Alison Pilkington and Andrea Pilkington with hand decorated gifts. EMN-181015-134827001

Autumn craft and gift fair at Heckington Village Hall. L-E Alice Grout and Danielle Creaser of Crafty Corner. EMN-181015-134839001