Pipes were calling for Burns Night

The annual celebration of the birthday of Scottish poet Robert Burns was held in a number of local hostelries on Thursday night.

These included a debut event for new business Bar 51 in Sleaford’s Southgate.

Burns Night event at Bar 51. L-R Anette Lumb, Lesley-Anne Bridge and Maria Bond. EMN-180126-105852001

The gin and craft beer bar run by Ryan and Hollie Blankley welcomed piper Patrick Larkin all the way from Leicester (due to demand for pipers on such a night!) to pipe in the haggis and afterwards ‘address the haggis’ in the words of the famous poet before cutting it up for all guests to enjoy with complementary haggis, neeps and tatties.

Ryan said: “It went really well and was a great night with a good turn out from our loyal support who come to all our events.”

There were traditional addresses to the lads and lassies, poems and speeches.

Ryan said: “It is the first time we have done this being quite new, with people ringing us up to thank us for a great night. When I was a teenager growing up in Wilsford they used to do Burns Night in the local pub there but I cannot remember much about it, so this was a big team effort.

Burns Night event at Bar 51. L-R Paul Stedman, Louise Stedman, Jan Barry, Philip Barry, Michelle Ritchie, Peter Sumpton, Linda Sumpton, Robert Oates, Ann Oates, Julie Buff, Lynn Green. EMN-180126-105907001

As well as a few genuine guests from north of the border, some Irish guests joined in too.

It was Patrick the piper’s wedding anniversary and he really enjoyed himself, said Ryan. “The customers had a whip round for a tip and he was quite choked about it.

“We will definitely do it again and are looking to put on other events. This was a big one to test the water and see how we could cope with an event like that and it worked really well.

“It is early days but we are hoping to put on a Bastille Day event in July with some nice French food and wine. St Patrick’s Day is another one.”