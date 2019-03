Sleaford Library staff held a pirate themed half term event for children last Monday.

Children and staff dressed up as pirate characters, enjoyed pirate stories and made colourful parrots and a large jointed pirate each.

Pirate themed crafts and stories at Sleaford Library. Cultural Services advisor Ann Davies with L-R Selina Meadows 7, Sophia Barry 8, Gracie Rolls 5 and Niamh Barry 4 EMN-190226-094254001

Library manager Kay Ablard said there was a good turn out, with 16 children and 14 adults.

Cultural services advisor Helen Keeping is pictured with Jenson Middleton, six, and Dexter Pell, five. Photo: MSSP-180219-6