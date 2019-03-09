Plans for Christmas market

The Christmas Market may be 10 months away, but the organising group has started the ball rolling on arrangements and ideas.

The festive market will be held on Sunday, December 1, from 11am to 5pm.

A spokesman for the organising group said: “All of the popular and well received attractions from last year will return and new, exciting ideas are in the process of being booked.”

Indoor and outdoor stalls and pitches will be available for traders to book.

To book a stall at the market, or for more information about the event, email the Sleaford Town Council on christmasmarket@sleaford.gov.uk.