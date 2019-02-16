Potential recruits found for Cogglesford Mill repair appeal

An appeal for help to repair the milling wheel at a Sleaford heritage attraction has drawn some promising response.

The team behind Cogglesford Mill have been looking for someone with experience to help repair the water wheel on which the paddles had become brittle and broken over time.

The mill is thought to be the only Sherriff’s Watermill still in operation in England.

With millwrights few and far between, the appeal went out for experienced joiners, or a retired millwright willing to pass on skills and help repair the damage.

Now, through The Standard, social media and radio they have heard from three woodworkers/joiners, a carpenter/shop fitter, the Boston Woodcarvers and a traditional wheelwright.

The team are putting together an information pack to send out to the interested parties – and if they are still interested they will be invited to visit and discuss the project.