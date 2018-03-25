Progress on restoration

A Sleaford and District Civic Trust project to restore the water fountain erected in memory of the Marquis of Bristol in the Market Place is progressing well.

A spokesman said a project team is working with council conservation officers to protect the original historic design while updating it to provide fresh drinkable water, aiding the current drive to reduce plastic bottles.

Water and electricity supplies have been agreed and it would be tastefully lit.

They are now calculating the expected cost and some local funding is already coming in.

Any old photographs of the fountain takenbefore 1950 would be helpful with the restoration project. Please drop any you can share into the Sleaford Museum.