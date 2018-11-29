Radio presenters turning on tree lights for Navenby Christmas shopping event

BBC Radio Lincolnshire breakfast show presenters Scott and Sue will switch on the tree lights at Navenby late night shopping and festive trail event on Friday (November 30).

Navenby School Choir will be joining in the event this year as well as Silver Sounds brass band with proceedings beginning at 6pm ahead of the switch on at 6.20pm and shops will be opening until around 8pm.

There will be festive stalls selling more food and gifts for the first time in the Methodist Hall too.

There will be a festive trail for children and their families to follow around the village with many of the businesses putting special events and offers too.

This event is in its third year, led by the Navenby Business Network.