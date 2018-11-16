Return of NCCD Christmas event

The annual Contemporary Christmas Craft Market hosted by the National Centre for Craft and Design (NCCD), in Sleaford, returns next month.

Gifted will take place at the Navigation Wharf venue on Saturday, December 8, and Sunday, December 9, from 10am to 4pm on both days.

The NCCD in Sleaford.

As always, Gifted is the perfect event to browse and buy quality, handmade, bespoke gifts this Christmas.

Visitors will find affordable, unique gifts and homewares from a selection of talented designer-makers in the cosy craft marquee.

As part of the shopping experience, the NCCD is inviting people to take some time out and try their hand at making something of their own.

A whole host of seasonal craft activities will be available for all ages, including a Hare Aware workshop.

There will be plenty of opportunities to refuel at a mini-food festival outside the NCCD with a tasty hog roast or perhaps a glass of hot mulled wine.

Visitors can also enjoy a packed programme of live entertainment including music, theatre and performances.

A spokesman for the NCCD said: “Gifted is the perfect antidote to the hectic high street - a place to actually enjoy everything the season has to offer. A festive welcome is guaranteed and everyone is invited.”