School dance festival keeps on expanding

Ten local primary schools competed in the annual Carre’s Outreach Dance competition earlier this month.

The growing festival was hosted by Kesteven and Sleaford High School with help from staff and students from across the School Sport Partnership.

The third placed Metheringham School dance team. EMN-190323-090708001

A total of 185 children took part with parents looking on in two sessions. Matthew Evans from Carre’s Outreach programme said St Botolph’s School were worthy winners with a moving piece on loss in the First World War.

In second place was William Alvey School who did an upbeat, summery number which even had a Baby Shark cameo. In third was Metheringham School whose pupils used drums made from dustbins to portray the message of homelessness and inner struggles.

Mr Evans said: “The standard of the competition seems to improve year upon year and the talent that is displayed from our local children is amazing. The youngsters love to get on to the stage and perform their routines, many of them developed by the children with support from their teachers.

“We sincerely hope that the boys and girls continue to dance after our event.”

The Willam Alvey School dance team which came second. EMN-190323-090719001

Coming up before Easter are inter-school orienteering challenges, hockey tournaments, Tri Golf competitions and the new Quidditch Festival.