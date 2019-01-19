See an exhibition of tapestries at NCCD

One of the UK’s leading tapestry weavers will be displaying her work at the National Centre for Craft and Design, in Sleaford.

The NCCD, in Navigation Wharf, presents Jilly Edwards: Glimpses and Memories in the roof gallery until Sunday, March 17.

The tapestries presented for this exhibition are inspired by glimpses and memories of journeys from Exeter to Edinburgh and to East Anglia, through diverse terrain and especially the colours of oilseed rape.

Jilly commented: “My work is about the surface, its depth, its construction, the quiet, crisp whites, the dense warm yellow, sensuous dark soil with lozenge shaped stone walls with bright yellow lichen patches.

“The spaces are important, as are the gaps between.”

Marion Sander, programme manager for the NCCD, added: “We are delighted to see Jilly Edwards return to the National Centre for Craft and Design for this solo show after presenting her work in Here & Now, our 2016 tapestry exhibition.

“Her beautiful tapestries will provide a wonderful addition to our season of textiles.”