Seed bombing on new trail

Around 25 William Alvey School pupils and parents joined in a ‘Seed bombing’ workshop at the National Centre for Craft and Design to mark the launch of the Ridges and Furrows arts and heritage trail between Sleaford and Whisby Nature Park. Wild flower seeds were wrapped in soil and planted along the trail in a walk to the A15 and back.

The trail follows three years of work with local communities in Sleaford, Waddington, Welbourn and North Hykeham, delivering a variety of cultural events and arts experiences.

Perry Cook, three, and Ewan Cook, seven, of Sleaford are pictured making seed bombs. Photo: MSSP-120518-9