Sell-out crowd for open air film show on the rec’

Organisers are celebrating after a highly successful first open air cinema show staged by Sleaford Town Council.

Nearly 500 people camped out on Boston Road Recreation Ground on Saturday on a fine, but chilly evening to watch the singalong version of Hollywood hit musical The Greatest Showman.

Crowds on the Boston Road Recreation Ground for the open air cinema. EMN-180210-144322001

The event was a sell-out ahead of screening with many more people missing out due to demand.

Feedback has been entirely positive, with suggestions for a follow-up show next year that the screen could be raised to allow a better view for children.

The council hopes to run a similar event next year.

The council’s Culture, Events and Markets Panel are proposing a number of other events for the coming year too - some linked to themed markets.

These may include a Steampunk Day, a 1940s day, World Autism Week, and Music in the Precinct (following a successful private event this summer in the Riverside Precinct organised by Jimmy Baker’s Barber Shop).