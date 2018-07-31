Sleaford Museum summer holiday activities

Sleaford Museum will host a series of four fun children’s activities days during the summer holidays.

The craft activities are open to children aged six to 11 and will run from 1pm until 3pm for four Wednesday afternoons in August with a different historical theme for each one.

On Wednesday August 8 it will be ‘In the days of bad King John at Sleaford Castle’. Youngsters will be able to decorate a sword, a shield or a crown to welcome the king.

On Wednesday August 15 it is titled ‘The Monks and Nuns of Haverholme Priory’ when children will be invited to illuminate their initials in colourful monastic text style.

On Wednesday August 22 ‘Henry VIII and Queen Catherine visist Sleaford in 1541’. Families can make and decorate a gonfalon (a Tudor flag) to welcome the king and queen.

Finally on Wednesday August 29 it will be ‘Royal Air force 100. 1918-2018’. You can try your hand at ‘nose art’ - decorating your own aeroplane and flying it.

There will be a £1 charge for each craft activity undertaken by the children to cover costs of materials. Children must be accompanied.

As usual, the Museum will be open from 10am until 3pm on these activity days, and on every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday throughout the summer. Admission is free to all visitors.

Donations help to support their work.