Still time to view art exhibition at gallery

There is still time to admire the latest exhibition of work at the Carre Gallery, in Sleaford.

Abstraction in Space features work by Lincolnshire artists Justin Cooper and Betty Cooper.

The exhibition will be on display at the Carre Street venue until Saturday, May 26, with viewing hours from 10am to 4pm.

Contemporary artist Justin has been painting for almost 20 years, and is interested in the environment, landscapes and photography.

He specialises in the juxtaposition of shape and colour in all mediums.

Betty is a mixed-media artist who decided to take up painting about four years ago.

Her late husband, David Cooper, had a furniture and interior design business in Newark for 25 years, and was also passionate about the art and design industry.

Betty enjoys working with both watercolour and acrylic paint, and has received guidance from two local art tutors.

She will be at the exhibition every day and will be happy to discuss the work on display with visitors.

For more information, visit www.carregallery.wordpress.com or call 01529 415056.