Still time to view exhibition on UK upholstery at Sleaford gallery

There is still time to see an exhibition exploring the history of upholstery in the UK at the National Centre for Craft and Design (NCCD) in Sleaford.

Second Sitters present Upholstery: Evolution to Revolution, at the NCCD, in Navigation Wharf, until Sunday, April 15.

A spokesman from the NCCD said: “The show maps the changes within upholstery since it was formalised as a ‘trade’ almost 700 years ago and includes techniques, materials and upholsterers stories.”

Works in the exhibition include furniture, photography and film.

An open call for submissions from UK based upholsterers has led to the inclusion of a number of innovative new pieces for the show at NCCD, including a footstool by Lincolnshire-based Vanessa Butt.

The work is made from an antique farm tool (harrow) upholstered using ͚transparent͛ materials and takes inspiration from Vanessa’s experiences of growing up on a family farm in Lincolnshire.

The piece links together her agricultural roots and skills as an upholsterer.

Other featured upholsters include Jude Dennis, Hannah Stanton, Polly Granville, Miss Pokeno, Electra Read-Dagg, Mick Sheridan and Guerilla Upholsterer to name a few.

For more, visit www.nccd.org.uk or call 01529 308710.