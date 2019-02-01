Students from a Sleaford school set to show off their photography skills

An exhibition of work created by students at St George’s Academy, in Sleaford, will be on display next month.

Curator Stephen Dakin is running the gallery exhibition at the Harding House Gallery, on Steep Hill, in Lincoln.

Mr Dakin is the student ambassador for photography at St George’s Academy.

He explained: “I’m holding this specialist event for students who are taking photography further on into higher education so that they can officially gain a presence in the artistic world.

“The students are aged 17-19 so all work is at an extremely high standard.

“Work has also been analysed and adjusted by two industry professionals.

“There is no theme, so there is a range of photography to cater to everyone’s tastes.”

The exhibition has been sponsored by Allpaws Dog Gifts, Ruskington Boarding Kennels, Grubb Street Media, Pennells Garden Centre, SHD Composite, Pet to Vet Taxis and Interflora.

The exhibition runs from Saturday, February 9, to Saturday, March 9.

Opening times are 10am to 5pm.

To find out more, visit www.hardinghousegallery.co.uk or search for Harding House Gallery on www.facebook.com