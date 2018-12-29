Teahouse jingles and mingles

The duo behind an award-winning village tearoom held a ‘Jingle and Mingle’ event to thank customers, friends and businesses for their support through a challenging year.

Sisters Kirsty Kershaw (left) and Katie Mace (right) opened Leadenham Teahouse three years ago but suffered from flash flooding in June this year, requiring a six week closure and refit. They had stayed open to help out other villagers affected at the time and have since been repaid with lots of local support and winning a string of community business awards including a NK Community Champions Award.

To celebrate they held a well-attended afternoon Christmas party at the premises, which is shared with the village post office run by their mum, Karen Swift, with music by local folk singers, canapes, cakes and drinks in the yard outside the shop.