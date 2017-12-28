There is still time to see air exhibition

Discover the history of military and civilian balloons and airships in an exhibition at a North Rauceby museum.

Airships over Lincolnshire…Lighter than Air is at Cranwell Aviation and Heritage Centre, in Heath Farm, until Sunday, March 25, 2018.

The Royal Naval Air Service Central Training Establishment at Cranwell’s early operations included training in ballooning and airships at its Lighter than Air Section. The exhibition includes detail of a selection of those airships.

Heritage assistant Angela Riley said: “It is hard to imagine the conditions the early airship crews endured when flying an airship. Their control car would have been exposed to the elements, and the consequences of getting things wrong could be disastrous.”

The exhibition also includes the history of one of the early airship pioneers, Lieutenant Colonel CM Waterlow, and the fatal accident that befell him in the Cranwell.

A more modern feature of the exhibition is Airlander, a hybrid airship which is being developed by Hybrid Air Vehicles.

The exhibition is open from 10am to 4pm at weekends.