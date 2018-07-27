Tickets selling fast for Sleaford open air cinema event

Tickets are selling fast for Sleaford Town Council’s planned open air Cinema in the Park event, due to take place on Saturday, September 29.

According to a recent report to the Culture, Events and Markets Panel of the council on July 18, £1,090 worth of tickets had been sold so far for the event on the rear field of Boston Road Recreation Ground, which will feature hit Hollywood musical The Greatest Showman (singalong version).

It had been widely leafleted and advertised on social media with a good response according to Panel Lead Coun Francesca Richards and coun Adrian Snookes.

It has been recommended that the council hires four portable toilets for the event and will also open up its toilets on the night and it is also recommended that the council spends £100 on a spectacular light show to accompany the event.

You can still buy your your tickets at the Town Hall in Navigation Yard. Bring your family and friends with chairs, drinks and a picnic.

Bobbys in the Park will be selling food and drink items from their kiosk, including popcorn, ice cream, teas, coffees, soft drinks, slushies and candyfloss.

Entry from 7pm for a 7.45pm start.

Tickets are £10 per person or £25 for a family of two adults and two children up to 12 years. Children under four are free.

A limited number of tickets will be avaiable to buy on the evening on the gate.

* Prior to this, Sleaford Cricket Club will also be holding an outdoor cinema show of Grease The Musical, starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, marking its 40th anniversary.

Doors open at 6.30pm on Friday August 31.

Tickets are £10, non-refundable, available by emailing sleafordcricketcinema@gmail.com or visiting the website www.sleafordcc.co.uk