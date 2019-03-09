Town gearing up for St George’s Day event

A popular and patriotic event in Sleaford is set to return next month - offering family attractions and stalls galore.

The Sleaford St George’s Day Market will take place on Saturday, April 27, in the town hall and Navigation Yard.

There will be indoor and outdoor stalls, live music, Lincoln Owl Rescue, seating areas and food and drink, alongside children’s activities such as a climbing wall, dancing and face painting.

The event, which runs from 10am to 3pm, is being organised by Sleaford Town Council.

If you are interested in having an indoor stall or outdoor pitch, you can contact the town council office on 01529 303456, or email enquir ies@sleaford.gov.uk

The council will also be holding its popular St George’s Day Children’s Colouring Competition again this year - the entry forms for which are available to download now from www.sleaford.gov.uk or pick one up from the town hall.

A council spokesman said: “All of the local school offices will also receive the form. There will be three age categories - age three-five, age six-eight and age nine-11. Winners from all three categories will receive a £10 WHSmith voucher and certificate, and a runner-up will be chosen from each category, to receive a £5 WHSmith voucher and certificate. Prize winners will be invited to the opening of the market at 10am, to be presented with their prizes by the mayor of Sleaford.”